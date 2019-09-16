2 in Louisiana community accused of school shooting threats

MOSS BLUFF, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy is the second student in one Louisiana community to be arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot up a school.

The Calcasieu (KAL-kuh-shoo) Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives were told that the boy had threatened Friday to shoot up Moss Bluff Middle School.

Last week, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot people at Sam Houston High School.

The schools are about two-thirds of a mile (nearly 1 kilometer) apart in Moss Bluff, a southwest Louisiana community of about 11,500 people.

Each boy was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

