20 COVID-19 cases in 16 Archdiocese of New Orleans schools have sent about 150 to quarantine

NEW ORLEANS – Approximately 150 faculty, staff, and students at schools run by the Archdiocese of New Orleans have had to quarantine because of COVID-19.

There have been 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in Archdiocesan schools, according to Archdiocese of New Orleans Director of Communications Sarah McDonald. Those 20 cases have been spread across 16 different schools, McDonald said.

“There are no reports at this time of spread within school communities, which leads us to believe our safety and mitigation efforts of social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing, and regular thorough cleaning and sanitization of our campuses is working to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.

School leaders are remaining vigilant as students return to classrooms, McDonald said. All positive cases are reported to state authorities, and quarantine protections are put in place right away.

“School leaders are charged with reporting directly to Regional Public Health Officials and to the Department of Catholic Education and Faith Formation when there is a positive case identified in the school community,” she said. “Those who are identified as having contact that requires a quarantine receive information immediately with advice from the Louisiana Department of Health and the entire school community is informed of the positive case out of an abundance of caution.”