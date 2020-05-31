2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially kicks off on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on Monday.
We’ve already had two named storms, Arthur and Bertha, that formed in May.
NOAA is calling for an above average season in 2020, in which we can expect 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes.
The National Weather Service recommends that families have a plan already in place.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30, with the peak of the season is in September.
Names of the storms for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.