2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially kicks off on Monday

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on Monday.

We’ve already had two named storms, Arthur and Bertha, that formed in May.

NOAA is calling for an above average season in 2020, in which we can expect 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes.

The National Weather Service recommends that families have a plan already in place.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30, with the peak of the season is in September.

Names of the storms for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Names of the storms for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season

