2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially kicks off on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on Monday.

We’ve already had two named storms, Arthur and Bertha, that formed in May.

Beginning next weekend, we could see an area of low pressure form in the Gulf of Mexico. It is way too early to say where it will bring impacts and when. Monday is the beginning of hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin. We will keep you advised!! pic.twitter.com/bqSOUVnq3d — Jesse Kelley (@JesseKelleywx) May 31, 2020

NOAA is calling for an above average season in 2020, in which we can expect 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes.

The National Weather Service recommends that families have a plan already in place.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30, with the peak of the season is in September.

Names of the storms for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

