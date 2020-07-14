2,215 new cases confirmed as Pence visits Louisiana to discuss coronavirus response

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana surpassed the 80,000-mark Tuesday with 2,215 new cases as Vice President Mike Pence visits the state to discuss coronavirus response.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana surpassed the 80,000-mark Tuesday with 2,215 new cases as Vice President Mike Pence travels to Baton Rouge to discuss the state’s coronavirus response.

Another 22 deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 82,042 and 3,337 deaths.

Pence is scheduled to meet with Governor John Bel Edwards, Senator Bill Cassidy, and Senator John Kennedy on their efforts to combat COVID-19. Click here to watch the briefing set to take place at 3 p.m. following the meeting.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 99 percent of the cases reported to the state Tuesday were community spread and 36 percent of the cases are of individuals aged 29 and under.

Tuesday’s newly confirmed cases came from the results of 23,029 tests reported to the state health department since Sunday. Of those tests, 9.62 percent came back positive. The state’s daily positivity rate had dropped as low as 7.09 percent in early June before beginning to steadily rise again even as more tests were performed through the remainder of the month and into July.

Statewide, hospitalizations for the coronavirus rose by another 54 Tuesday to 1,308. In Region 7, hospitalizations dropped for the first time since July 9, albeit by just one, to 275.

Still, fewer ICU beds were available as of Tuesday as capacity rose to 80 percent. According to LDH data, 333 ICU beds are in use, with 83 available.

249 of the new cases reported Tuesday were in NWLA, including 109 in Caddo Parish and 55 more in Bossier. There are also 27 new cases reported in Natchitoches, 16 more in Sabine, 15 in De Soto, and 12 more in Webster. Bienville also added six new cases, Red River 5, and Claiborne 4.

Caddo’s death toll also rose by one to 249.

As of noon Tuesday, July 14, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 4,522 case(s) | 249 death(s) | 609 state tests | 73,258 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,370 case(s) | 39 death(s) | 268 state tests | 28,995 commercial tests

De Soto – 449 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 79 state tests | 6,143 commercial tests

Webster – 554 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 178 state tests | 9,138 commercial tests

Claiborne – 154 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 100 state tests | 2,878 commercial tests

Bienville – 272 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 225 state tests | 3,516 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 433 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 344 state tests | 5,544 commercial tests

Sabine – 236 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 189 state tests | 3,659 commercial tests

Red River – 96 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 91 state tests | 1,154 commercial tests

