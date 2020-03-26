2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported in La., including first in Caddo Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KLFY) – As of Wednesday, 2,305 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Louisiana. That’s 510 new cases since Wednesday. There have been 83 deaths statewide, including the first reported in Caddo Parish.

NOTE: Gov. John Bel Edwards is set for a briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday at 2:30 p.m. We will stream it live here and on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The state reports 53 of the state’s 64 parishes now have confirmed cases. Here is a look at the cases by parish in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 115 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bossier – 32 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) De Soto – 11 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Webster – 8 case(s) | 1 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Claiborne – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Natchitoches – 2 case(s) | 0 death(s)

– case(s) | death(s) Bienville – 1 case(s) | 1 death(s)

More than 18,000 tests have been completed. According to LDH, 676 patients are in hospitals for treatment for COVID-19. 239 of those are on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at 12 p.m. each day.

This week, Louisiana joined four other states requesting federal disaster assistance to relieve its health care system, which is already feeling a tightened grip due to lack of resources to treat coronavirus patients and protect workers. President Trump approved that request Tuesday.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick

