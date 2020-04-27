295 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths reported in Louisiana as governor prepares to update orders

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 27 new COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Monday and 295 new cases, continuing a flattening trend as Gov. John Bel Edwards prepares to release specifics of what restrictions he’ll continue into May and which ones he’ll end.

The governor's news conference is set for 4 p.m.

While the number of coronavirus cases statewide has topped 27,000 and deaths now total 1,697, the growth in these numbers along with hospitalizations has slowed significantly over the past several days.

Hospitalizations dropped by 18 to 1,683 Monday and the number of patients on ventilators is down by three more to 262.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting the number of cases “presumed recovered” on Friday, with 14,972. On Monday, that number rose to 17,303.

The LDH is also now reporting probable deaths, defined by the CDC as “deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result.” That number also dropped from 59 to 43 on Monday.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 93 deaths in Caddo Parish, however, on Friday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 101 deaths reported locally. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

In Bossier Parish, four more cases were reported Monday for a total of 274. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has remained at 13 since Sunday. De Soto Parish is reporting an eleventh death and two more cases. Red River is also reporting an additional death, bringing the total there to five. Natchitoches is reporting four more cases and no new deaths.

No new cases or deaths are reported in Webster, Claiborne, and Bienville.

Below are Sunday, April 26, 2020, reports for all northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,470 case(s) | 93 death(s) | 124 state tests | 11,686 commercial tests

Bossier – 274 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 44 state tests | 4,774 commercial tests

De Soto – 187 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,083 commercial tests

Webster – 83 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,321 commercial tests

Claiborne – 52 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 26 state tests | 365 commercial tests

Bienville – 73 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 18 state tests | 453 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 77 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 38 state tests | 586 commercial tests

Sabine – 13 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 22 state tests | 294 commercial tests

Red River – 22 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 14 state tests | 146 commercial tests

