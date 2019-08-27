2nd Circuit upholds decision to oust Bossier Police Jury candidate from race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal has

upheld the decision of a Bossier judge to disqualify a candidate for Bossier

Parish Police Jury.

The ruling to uphold the disqualification of Jason Brown, who filed for the

Bossier Parish Police Jury District 9 seat on August 8, came down just minutes ago.

The appeal followed the decision of retired Bossier District Judge Ford

Stinson disqualify Brown on August 20. After hearing arguments for almost 10 hours the day before, Stinson ruled Brown was ineligible to run due to not meeting the residency requirements.

Brown filed his intention to appeal that decision the next day.

In a Monday hearing, five appellate judges listened to arguments from Brown, whose candidacy was contested by his opponent, Charles Lee Gray, along with District 9 residents Arthur Leonard Sealy III and Paul Edward Peek, Sr.

The panel of five Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals judges

who heard Brown’s appeal on Monday included Jay McCallum, D. Milton Moore III, Felicia Tony Williams, Shonda Stone and Jeff Thompson.

Brown was represented by his father, retired 2nd Circuit Court of

Appeals Chief Judge Henry Brown Jr. and Shreveport attorney Dan Keele,

while attorney Lynn Lawrence represented Gray, Sealy and Peek.

