3-year-old boy injured while watching fireworks from apartment window

NEW YORK (BRPROUD) – Independence Day is right around the corner and that means fireworks for many people.
The dangers of fireworks were on full display when a 3-year-old boy from New York was injured while watching fireworks go off from his apartment window.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison says “the shell blew apart causing a laceration to the left bicep requiring stitches and 1st & 2nd degree burns.”
With this in mind, National Fireworks Safety Month begins on Wednesday, July 1.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, “on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.”