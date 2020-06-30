3-year-old boy injured while watching fireworks from apartment window

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN – DECEMBER 29: Fireworks stand for sale on display at a shop on December 29, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. From December 29-31 every year fireworks go on sale across Germany ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (BRPROUD) – Independence Day is right around the corner and that means fireworks for many people.

The dangers of fireworks were on full display when a 3-year-old boy from New York was injured while watching fireworks go off from his apartment window.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison says “the shell blew apart causing a laceration to the left bicep requiring stitches and 1st & 2nd degree burns.”

With this in mind, National Fireworks Safety Month begins on Wednesday, July 1.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, “on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss