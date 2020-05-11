31,815 COVID-19 cases confirmed; 2,242 deaths reported as Gov. Edwards prepares to make announcement on stay-at-home order

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 31,815 Monday, while the number of people who have died from the virus rose to 2,242.

That’s an increase of 215 cases and 29 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health. While the overall trend in cases is down, there has yet to be a 14-day period in which the numbers have consistently declined.

The number of people presumed recovered from the virus had risen to 22,608 as of Sunday, according to the LDH. The numbers of patients hospitalized and on ventilators has continued to decline for several days, nearing 1,300 Monday.

The latest numbers come as Gov. John Bel Edwards prepares to make an announcement about whether he’ll lift restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and if so, which ones — a decision watched closely by businesses and employees across the state.

A 14-day downward trajectory in the reporting of virus-like symptoms, confirmed cases, and hospitalizations, among other things, are required to meet criteria set by the White House coronavirus task force in order for states to begin the first phases of reopening their economies.

The governor’s briefing is it set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 21 on Monday, 14 of them in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Health data now shows 132 deaths in Caddo, one less than the 133 reported on Sunday, although the coroner’s office was reporting 144 in the parish as of Thursday evening.

Only Bossier and De Soto Parish reported new deaths Monday, with one in each parish.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Claiborne, Bienville, Natchitoches, or Red River.

As of 12 p.m Monday, May 11, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes: