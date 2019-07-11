32 state offices closed Friday ahead of TS Barry

LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to the uncertain path associated with Tropical Storm Barry, the Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced state offices in 32 parishes will be closed Friday, July 12. According to a release from the commissioner’s office, the closures are due to the need for preparation in an extreme rainfall event.

The effected parishes are Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

All agency heads are responsible for determining personnel who will remain on duty or those who will report to alternate work sites if necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

