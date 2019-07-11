Tracking the Tropics banner

32 state offices closed Friday ahead of TS Barry

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to the uncertain path associated with Tropical Storm Barry, the Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced state offices in 32 parishes will be closed Friday, July 12. According to a release from the commissioner’s office, the closures are due to the need for preparation in an extreme rainfall event.

The effected parishes are Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

All agency heads are responsible for determining personnel who will remain on duty or those who will report to alternate work sites if necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.
State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

Tracking the Tropics: Click here for the latest on the track of TS Barry

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Closings and Delays

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Friday

93° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 75°

Saturday

87° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 74°

Sunday

82° / 72°
Showers
Showers 60% 82° 72°

Monday

90° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 90° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 94° 76°

Wednesday

96° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

1 AM
Clear
1%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
3%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
4%
76°

75°

6 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
75°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
78°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
88°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
89°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out

Weather Headlines

More Weather