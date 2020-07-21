36 new deaths reported Tuesday; highest single daily toll since May

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 36 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest single daily death toll since 39 were reported on May 22.

3,498 people have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana since the first related death was reported on March 14.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his latest briefing on the state’s response to the public health emergency Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose by 1,737 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total cumulative cases to 96,583. Nearly half of the new cases reported Monday came from a backlog of test results from samples collected as far back as mid-May.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 20,038 tests reported to the state health department over the past 24 hours. Of those tests, 8.68 percent came back positive.

The latest data updated on the LDH COVID-19 dashboard showed that the number of people in Louisiana hospitals continues to steadily rise. The number of patients on ventilators also continues to rise, although at a slower rate.

In Region 7, hospitalizations ticked up slightly again Tuesday to 276.

149 of the new cases reported Tuesday were in NWLA, including 52 in Caddo Parish and 53 more in Bossier. There are also 17 new cases reported in De Soto, nine more in Sabine, and eight each in Webster and Claiborne. Natchitoches added two. Red River and Bienville did not report any new cases.

Bossier’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by five on Tuesday to 52, making it the single-highest daily death toll reported in the parish since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Caddo reported three more deaths Tuesday for a total of 261. That is nine more deaths than the 252 reported by the Caddo Coroner’s Office as of last Thursday.

De Soto and Natchitoches also added one more death each.

As of noon Tuesday, July 21, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 5,093 case(s) | 261 death(s) | 611 state tests | 79,794 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,655 case(s) | 52 death(s) | 268 state tests |31,818commercial tests

De Soto – 519 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 80 state tests |6,865 commercial tests

Webster – 682 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 179 state tests | 10,753 commercial tests

Claiborne – 178 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 108 state tests | 3,183 commercial tests

Bienville – 317 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 241 state tests | 4,141 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 493 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 362 state tests | 6,168 commercial tests

Sabine – 388 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 191 state tests | 5,025 commercial tests

Red River – 130 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 167 state tests | 1,437 commercial tests

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.