4-term ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in hospital

Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, meets and greets the crowd during his election watch party in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A daughter of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards confirms that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital.

Anna Edwards said she spoke to her 92-year-old father by phone as she traveled to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. She said he was in the emergency room but sounded clear-headed. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day.

Edwards, a Democrat, dominated Louisiana politics for much of the late 20th century. He served as governor from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.

He went to prison following a May 2000 conviction for racketeering involving riverboat casino licenses. He was released in 2011 and, at age 83, married his third wife, Trina Grimes, then 32. They had a son in 2013.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.