42 deaths from COVID-19 reported in NWLA; 26 are in Caddo Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 42 people have now died because of the coronavirus in Northwest Louisiana, with nine new deaths in four parishes among the 70 statewide reported Tuesday by Louisiana Department of Health.

Five more deaths are reported in Caddo, according, bringing the total in the parish to 26. De Soto Parish is also reporting two more deaths, bringing the total there to six. Another death has also been added to the tally in Bossier, bringing the total there to four. Red River Parish, which reported its first two cases just last week, is reporting its first death.

In addition to the 42 deaths, there are now 1,121 cases confirmed across the following parishes:

Caddo – 756 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 137 state tests | 12,080 commercial tests

Bossier – 146 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 33 state tests | 1,616 commercial tests

De Soto – 89 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 8 state tests | 48 commercial tests

Webster – 50 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 8 state tests | 579 commercial tests

Claiborne – 30 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 16 state tests | 65 commercial tests

Bienville – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 3 state tests | 15 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 24 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 15 state tests | 163 commercial tests

Sabine – 7 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 5 state tests | 78 commercial tests

Red River – 2 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 27 state tests | 3 commercial tests

1,996 people are hospitalized statewide, with 563 on ventilators, according to the LDH. With Cameron Parish reporting its first case Tuesday, coronavirus is now confirmed in every parish in the state except for Tensas in Northeast Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his daily briefing Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in which he will take and answer questions from the public submitted via social media. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

During his Monday press briefing, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals will be releasing weekly updates on the demographics, which currently show nearly 70 percent of the overall COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the state are African American. Hypertension remains the most common underlying condition in patients.

