5 more parishes approved for federal disaster assistance

Soncia King holds onto her husband Patrick King in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as they walk through the flooded street to their home, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government has approved Louisiana’s request for FEMA individual assistance for five more parishes that were affected by Hurricane Delta, the governor’s office announced Sunday.

The parishes are Beauregard, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry and St. Martin. Five parishes have already been approved for aid so Sunday’s announcement brings the total number of parishes receiving aid to ten.

The announcement means that homeowners and renters can apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured or underinsured losses that are linked to Delta.

Delta made landfall Oct. 9 as a Category 2 hurricane not far from where Category 4 Hurricane Laura came ashore in late August and ripped through western Louisiana.

“Including these additional parishes is critical to the recovery of our people in Southwest Louisiana who are working hard to pick up the pieces from Delta’s damage and restore their lives,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a news release Sunday. “Delta was the second blow to areas that were already recovering from Hurricane Laura, which makes this help even more necessary.”

The deadline to apply is December 16.

