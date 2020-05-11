5 shot and wounded near convenience store in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five people have been injured in a shooting near a convenience store in Louisiana’s capital city.

Baton Rouge police tell local news outlets that four adults and a juvenile are among those shot.

The gunfire broke out near Carlins Food Market on the city’s north side after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Four of the victims were brought to the hospital, and one was in critical condition, said Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Brad Harris

A fifth person was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, though the person’s condition was unknown, Harris said.

