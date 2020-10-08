526 new COVID-19 cases statewide, 5 more deaths as Edwards prepares update on next phase of reopening

Louisiana has reported 526 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 170,621 and total deaths to 5,416.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to reveal what’s next for reopening Louisiana as the state braces for another hurricane while dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards said during a briefing Tuesday on the state’s preparations for Hurricane Delta that he would have an update Thursday on the current Phase 3 order governing coronavirus mitigation measures and restrictions for reopening the state’s economy. The order, in place since September 11, is set to expire Friday.

The governor is expected to share the update during a his 3 p.m. Thursday briefing on storm preparations. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Louisiana has reported 526 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 170,621 and total deaths to 5,416.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 30 and October 7, 2020.

93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases. 19% are individuals between 18-29.

Since Wednesday, 12,300 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,437,687.

The number of presumed recoveries from the coronavirus has outpaced new cases for a tenth consecutive week, according to latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, although the margin is shrinking.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 564 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, October 6, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 79 were on mechanical ventilators.

Gov. Edwards noted in his Tuesday briefing that the number of hospitalizations for the coronavirus statewide had risen by 49 over the past two days. Thursday marks the third day the number has ticked up.

“A couple of days doesn’t necessarily make a trend,” Edwards said, “but we’re keeping an eye on those hospitalization numbers because those are ground truth numbers.” Those people are in the hospital, they’ve been diagnosed with COVID, and obviously, we don’t want the number of people in the hospital with COVID to continue to increase.

The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 as of Thursday was reported to be 187, with 13 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 18,510 and there are now 663 deaths reported in the region, with one less was than reported in Caddo Parish on Wednesday. The LDH did not offer an explanation as to why a death previously counted as COVID-related has been removed from the total.

Of the 140 new cases reported since Wednesday, 80 were in Caddo Parish and 33 were in Bossier. De Soto reported nine new cases. Bienville and Natchitoches each reported six. Webster reported five, and Sabine and Red River added one each. There were no new cases reported Thursday in Claiborne Parish.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 9,107 case(s) | 370 death(s) | 668 state tests | 161,743 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,524 case(s) | 110 death(s) | 303 state tests | 67,894 commercial tests

De Soto – 942 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 99 state tests | 14,152 commercial tests

Webster – 1,352 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 181 state tests | 23,127 commercial tests

Claiborne – 547 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 246 state tests | 8,667 commercial tests

Bienville – 520 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 360 state tests | 9,905 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,250 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 697 state tests | 17,326 commercial tests

Sabine – 899 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 232 state tests | 12,586 commercial tests

Red River – 369 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 592 state tests | 3,850 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 30,507 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,032 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

