580 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NWLA as total tops 10K statewide
Caddo Parish COVID-19 briefing

580 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NWLA as total tops 10K statewide

Louisiana News

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As of Friday at 12 p.m., the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 10,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 370 deaths statewide, and 61 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases.

Friday’s updated numbers also show an additional death in DeSoto Parish, bringing the total in deaths reported by the LDH in Northwest Louisiana to 19. However, the Caddo coroner on Thursday night confirmed three more deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in addition to two the office confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total to 15 since the first death was reported March 24.

There are now 580 cases confirmed across the following parishes:

  • Caddo  –  377 case(s)  |  10 death(s)  |  126 state tests  |  9,920 commercial tests
  • Bossier  –  95 case(s)  |  2 death(s)  |  28 state tests  |  1,332 commercial tests
  • De Soto  –  46 case(s)  |  2 death(s)  |  7 state tests  |  45 commercial tests
  • Webster  –  23 case(s)  |  2 death(s)  |  8 state tests  |  400 commercial tests
  • Claiborne  –  18 case(s)  |  2 death(s)  |  7 state tests  |  32 commercial tests
  • Bienville  –  9 case(s)  |  1 death(s)  |  3 state tests  |  11 commercial tests
  • Natchitoches  –  6 case(s)  |  0 death(s)  |  11 state tests  |  113 commercial tests
  • Sabine  –  4 case(s)  |  0 death(s)  |  3 state tests  |  44 commercial tests
  • Red River  –  2 case(s)  |  0 death(s)  |  23 state tests  |  27 commercial tests
Source: Louisiana Department of Public Health

