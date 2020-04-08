70 more COVID-19 deaths reported statewide in Louisiana, but hospitalizations are down

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting another 70 deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the statewide death toll to 652.

That’s the second day in a row that 70 deaths have been reported, but fewer people are in the hospital because of COVID-19. As of Wednesday at 12 p.m., 17,030 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Louisiana and 1,983 are hospitalized. 490 are on ventilators. That’s 13 fewer hospitalizations than Tuesday and 73 fewer on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards was cautiously optimistic that the state is turning a corner in the battle to slow the spread of the virus.

The LDH reports 63 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases, with Tensas Parish remaining the lone holdout.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon and will once again answer coronavirus-related questions from the public. He is encouraging citizens with questions to submit them by email to askjbe@la.gov.

Several more deaths have been reported in Northwest Louisiana, bringing the total in the region to 45. There are now 1,272 cases confirmed across the following parishes:

Caddo – 803 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 139 state tests | 13,624 commercial tests

Bossier – 159 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 34 state tests | 1,750 commercial tests

De Soto – 91 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 8 state tests | 71 commercial tests

Webster – 51 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 8 state tests | 694 commercial tests

Claiborne – 33 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 16 state tests | 68 commercial tests

Bienville – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 3 state tests | 31 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 25 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 15 state tests | 243 commercial tests

Sabine – 7 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 6 state tests | 79 commercial tests

Red River – 3 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 28 state tests | 10 commercial tests

