81-year-old woman arrested for firing shots inside Bossier City home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An 81-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly fired several shots during an argument inside a Bossier City home.

Patricia Terry was arrested and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility last week.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5 at a home in the 3200 block of Schuler.

During the investigation, officers found that Terry made verbal threats against a man’s life.

Detectives also found evidence that Terry fired a gun inside the home during an argument with the victim.

Terry was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Her bond was set at $100,000.