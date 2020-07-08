9-year-old Louisiana girl stabbed to death; coroner rules it a homicide

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) – Detectives with the STPSO announced the death of a young girl, after she was stabbed in the neck early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say 9-year-old Ariel Scott was stabbed while at her home in Slidell.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Channel Bend Ct. in Slidell, in reference to a child who had been cut on her neck.

When deputies arrived at the residence, family members informed them the child had been injured and was unresponsive.

Deputies rendered aide until emergency medical personnel arrived, at which time, the child was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has ruled the cause of death as sharp trauma (stab wound) to the neck. The manner of death is homicide.

No charges have been filed at this time; however, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.