Woman shot drives herself until she crashes
Local farm producing some of the healthiest food on the planet
‘Perfect gender balance’ as EU leaders decide on top jobs
Mexico buses home dozens of asylum seekers returned by US
The Latest: Navy SEAL acquitted of murder says he’s grateful
Kids Weathercast: Frank Thaxton
Rain threat increases Wednesday and decreases for the Fourth of July
Rain chances not as high Tuesday, but a few p.m. storms possible
Rain chances to decrease with hotter temperatures late this week
Scattered storms expected Monday, hot pattern later this week
Rapinoe hopes to be ready for final despite hamstring strain
AP Source: Simmons, 76ers negotiating a 5-year extension
Morgan scores and Naeher saves in 2-1 victory over England
Delle Donne, Wilson lead early WNBA All-Star balloting
Wimbledon Glance: Gauff goes again on Day 3
Local farm producing some of the healthiest food on the planet
Mount Pleasant opens doors to new $2M animal shelter
Volunteers are all ears, harvesting corn for Harvest Regional Food Bank
Caddo Animal Shelter Pets of the Week: Robin and Elena
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins attends mayors conference in Hawaii
What are the best sandwiches in the Ark-La-Tex?
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Setting goals
Father’s Day gift ideas: Inspirational book written by local father
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Strongest muscle in your body
Honoring Dad: Become a steak expert with Texas Roadhouse
Pet Health: Is your family ready for a new pet?
Showtime’s Ailes series has modest start, but it’s early
Sundance co-founder gets at least 6 years in sex abuse case
Leonardo DiCaprio helps create new environmental alliance
Chanel’s new designer, Viard, unveils couture debut in Paris
Viking chess piece sells for more than $900,000 at auction
Woody Allen makes La Scala debut directing comic opera
Louisiana News
Woman shot drives herself until she crashes
Louisiana HIV cases drop to lowest in over a decade
Former BPCC comptroller, accomplices to be arraigned July 22 in Federal Court
Uber ride-hailing service available across Louisiana starting Wednesday
More Louisiana News Headlines
Warrant issued for MMA star’s husband after he fails to appear for arraignment
Bossier City offices closed Thursday for July 4 holiday
2 NWLA volunteer firefighters arrested, charged with multiple arsons
Worker attacked by warthog at Monroe zoo
Voting rights groups registration bus tour stops in Shreveport
Former Louisiana officer released after serving time for killing boy
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins attends mayors conference in Hawaii
Minden city council votes against hiring police candidate due to social media post
Man accused in death of toddler asks for court-appointed lawyer
Petition calls on USPS to give mail carriers bulletproof vests
Don't Miss
Oklahoma man faces charges after malnourished birds found at his home
Father burned daughter as punishment for stealing
Cops ask public to stop making fun of Florida drug suspect’s mugshot
Police: Woman left $5K tip for waitress on boyfriend’s credit card after argument
New evidence in case of Florida mom arrested for taking alleged abuser’s guns
Newsfeed Now for July 2, 2019: Flesh-eating bacteria warning in Florida; Tom Hanks helps 3rd graders
Sweet spot: Officer craving ice cream nabs gun suspect