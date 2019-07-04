Louisiana News

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list
Top Stories
Man throws firecrackers under sleeping child’s bed as ‘prank’
Eye drops sold at Walmart, Walgreens recalled
Hot week ahead, tips to stay cool
Cut the Cord Day
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Hot and humid conditions next week. A few showers and storms will be possible.
Top Stories
Hot week ahead, tips to stay cool
A few storms will be possible Sunday. The heat is on next week.
Expect a hot and mainly dry weekend
Drying out and heating up Friday through the weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Tour rookie Wolff finishes with eagle to win 3M Open by 1
Top Stories
Spurs draft picks strong in 106-96 win over Hornets
Angels C Lucroy carted off after collision at plate
Rapinoe fuses politics, pay and tech with World Cup win
Brazil beats Peru to win 1st Copa América title since 2007
Community
Contests
Red River Balloon Rally
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
New leaders arrive at Texarkana’s Salvation Army
Top Stories
Tickets are on sale for SLT’s production of “Mamma Mia!”
Shreveport Aquarium hosts Independence Day block party
Texarkana park paving a trail through history
Texarkana competing to be ‘nicest’ city in nation
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
What are the best sandwiches in the Ark-La-Tex?
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Setting goals
Top Stories
Father’s Day gift ideas: Inspirational book written by local father
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Strongest muscle in your body
Honoring Dad: Become a steak expert with Texas Roadhouse
Pet Health: Is your family ready for a new pet?
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Lottery
Top Stories
Massive choir a place for Estonians to find identity, solace
Top Stories
Film producer and Holocaust survivor Artur Brauner dies
Top Stories
Martin Charnin, Tony-winning ‘Annie’ lyricist, dies at 84
Actor Cameron Boyce dies at age 20
Brazil leader hit for cool reaction to João Gilberto’s death
‘Spider-Man’ soars with $185.1M over six-day holiday weekend
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Louisiana News
People remember retired Louisiana State Police Commander ahead of funeral service
Manslaughter conviction upheld in Joe McKnight’s shooting
Zion Williamson out for summer league with bruised knee
Investigators scour scene of Bahamas chopper crash for clues
One wounded in Mansfield officer-involved shooting
More Louisiana News Headlines
Some deer urine lures now legal again in Louisiana
Louisiana lawmakers write rules for self-driving trucks
Louisiana Governor begins RV tour Saturday for election bid
Pelicans-Knicks game cut short by earthquake
Amusement park reminder of hurricane may soon come down
Shreveport fire crews battle early morning house fire
Police seek help finding missing Shreveport woman
Shreveport councilwoman issues statement on arrest
Louisiana man dies in wreck at Great Smoky Mountains park
Shreveport Aquarium hosts Independence Day block party
Don't Miss
Man throws firecrackers under sleeping child’s bed as ‘prank’
Summertime stings: How to treat jellyfish stings, swimmer’s ear, ticks and poison ivy
Louisiana lawmakers write rules for self-driving trucks
Photo of “big butt” starfish goes viral
Blue Bell ice cream licker suspect identified as juvenile with Lufkin ties
The Lynn Vance Show 118 / Shreveport Farmers Market
Parosmia: lingering scent-sations