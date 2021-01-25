A peaceful protest in memory of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, celebrating what would have been his “Sweet 16”

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) Family and friends gathered in Baldwin Sunday to continue their plea for justice for Quawan “Bobby” Charles.

His first cousin, Celina Charles, says, “We want closure. These people need to be arrested. They need to be arrested, charged and in jail.”

The protest also served as a celebration of his birthday, his sweet 16.

“We appreciate the love, support, dedication. If it was someone else’s child, we would be right there behind them,” Charles explains.

Providing of seal of solidarity, community activist marched side by side with Quawan’s family, to the steps of city hall, demanding his story and life never be forgotten.

“This isn’t a game. These are our children. These are our mama’s tears.”

“As you remember him, don’t let it be in vain. He is the beginning of something new.”