Abandoned horse found in Bossier Parish, search underway for owner

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish Sheriffs’ deputies are trying to find the owner of an abandoned horse.

The horse, which is described as a small brown and white paint, with a left blue eye, was found on Still House Rd. in Plain Dealing.

Nearby residents say the horse has been in the area for about three weeks.

The owner may claim the animal after proper identification of the horse and payment to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the costs of care and custody before the horse will be released.

The owner has until July 19 to claim the horse before it will be sold at public auction.

Anyone with information concerning the horse’s ownership is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

