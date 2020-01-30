Abbeville General patient claimed they were assigned blood-soiled hospital bed

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A social media post and picture of what appears to be blood on an emergency room bed at Abbeville General Hospital has gone viral.

An emergency room visit for one Vermilion Parish resident and her 11-year-old daughter turned bloody at Abbeville General Hospital. A woman brought her daughter into the emergency room at Abbeville General to be checked out. That’s when she noticed what she said looked like fresh blood on the hospital bed in the room where she and her daughter were placed.

The woman posted the pictures on Facebook, publicly, wanting to let other people know what she witnessed. She said Abbeville General Hospital asked her to take down her post. For that reason, she has chosen to remain anonymous.

She said she does plan to consult with a lawyer regarding the situation stating, “Enough is enough. My child shouldn’t have never been put in a bed that had all that blood so I hope they’re (Abbeville General) reading this cause I’m done with the ignorance.”

Other patients commented on her Facebook post experiencing similar incidents. Another woman stating in part, “My mother-in-law was in emergency room four and she had blood on her bed, too.”

News 10 reached out to Abbeville General Hospital about this incident.

The Chief Executive Officer of Abbeville General, Ray Landry, said in a statement, “We have addressed the situation with the cleanliness issue. The patient has been notified and communications have already been made to resolve the issue. We have begun taking the necessary steps to resolve the problem.”

News 10 reached out to the Louisiana Department of Health regarding this incident. They said they are looking into it.