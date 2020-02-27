Actor Bryan Cranston autographs bottle of booze for fan at Orpheus parade

Louisiana News

by: Kenny Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — One fan got a big surprise from Bryan Cranston at the Krewe of Orpheus parade on Monday night.

Will Shultz was so excited when he handed actor Bryan Cranston a bottle of booze.

It was a bottle of vodka from Lula on St. Charles Avenue.

Shultz handed the bottle to Cranston, who then drank out of it, and autographed it for his fan!

“We gave this to Bryan Cranston, and he drank out of it and then he signed it. Happy Mardi Gras,” Shultz said.

The actor was a monarch in the Krewe of Orpheus parade.

Bryan Cranston is in New Orleans filming “Your Honor.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories