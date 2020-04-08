Actor, movie producer Tyler Perry surprises Winn-Dixie shoppers by footing their bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Shoppers at multiple Winn-Dixie stores, including in Louisiana, got a surprise Monday morning when they realized their groceries were paid off.
According to multiple social media posts, New Orleans native Tyler Perry footed the grocery bills of senior shoppers.
The shoppers were handed slips of paper with the words “Random Act of Kindess” as they entered the store, and were later told at check-out their groceries were paid for.