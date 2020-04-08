Actor, movie producer Tyler Perry surprises Winn-Dixie shoppers by footing their bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Shoppers at multiple Winn-Dixie stores, including in Louisiana, got a surprise Monday morning when they realized their groceries were paid off.

According to multiple social media posts, New Orleans native Tyler Perry footed the grocery bills of senior shoppers.

@tylerperry Thank you Sir for my wonderful blessing this morning with the purchase of my groceries from Winn Dixie! I was totally surprised and very grateful. The early bird gets the warm. #randomactofkindness #Godblessyoutylerperry #Grateful4You #Godsvessell — Debra Batiste (@dab141) April 8, 2020

@tylerperry Thank you for your kindness today. I went shopping in Metairie, Louisiana this morning and your wave a goodness was felt. You put a smile on face and in my heart. God bless! 🙂 — emily brady (@ocd4dmb) April 8, 2020

Thank you @tylerperry for what you did for the people in Louisiana! You EARNER everything you have and we’re grateful for you giving back…especially the seniors. 👏🏾 🙏🏾 — Jasmine Carter (@JasmineEnjoli) April 8, 2020

The shoppers were handed slips of paper with the words “Random Act of Kindess” as they entered the store, and were later told at check-out their groceries were paid for.