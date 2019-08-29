ADA council meets to discuss data base for first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor’s Advisory Council for Persons with Disabilities met today to discuss better ways of notifying first responders if someone has special needs.

Tabitha Taylor, a mother who’s son lives with autism proposed an idea to make a data base available to first responders. The data would notify law enforcement, fire fighters and anyone one else responding to a home, information about an individual who has special needs and also their triggers.

“If they have to come to my home that they will know hey, there’s a person there with autism. He can’t speak, turn off your sirens. Don’t come in full force at one time. But I just no longer want to see that it be years from now before something is done and somebody gets hurt,” said Taylor.

The council also talked about choosing a chair person which will be decided at the next meeting.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.