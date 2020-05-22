Adult website offers $15 million for Superdome naming rights

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An adult content website is offering $15 million for the naming rights to the Superdome.

Stripchat, which bills itself as “one of the world’s leading adult webcam sites,” wants to rename the Dome the “Stripchat Superdome.”

The offer was made public in a press release issued by Stripchat communications director Max Bennett.

“In our opinion, New Orleans is the party capital of the United States,” Bennett wrote. “It’s always been synonymous with nightlife and entertainment. It comes alive at night, with people wandering the neon-hued promenade of one the most famous nightlife strips in the world – Bourbon Street.”

And with the city being the home to the New Orleans Saints, he said it would be “a wonderful opportunity” to get into “the sports world.”

German auto manufacturer Mercedes-Benz secured naming rights to the Superdome in 2010, a deal that is set to expire at the end of the year. There has been no indication from the team whether or not the Stripchat offer is being considered.