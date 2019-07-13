African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say the founder of an African American history museum has been found dead in the truck of a car.

Baton Rouge police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said Saturday that investigators are waiting for a coroner to determine a cause of death for 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph. He said her body was found Friday afternoon.

Roberts-Joseph was the founder and curator of the Baton Rouge African American Museum, which started in 2001.

My heart is empty… as I learned last night that Ms. Sadie Roberts Joseph was found murdered! This woman was amazing… Posted by C. Denise Marcelle on Saturday, July 13, 2019

The website of the city’s visitor bureau says the museum features African art, exhibits on growing cotton and black inventors as well as a 1953 bus from the period of civil rights boycotts in Baton Rouge.

