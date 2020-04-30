Chad M. Garland Tax Services
AG Jeff Landry calling for governor to re-open churches, places of worship

Louisiana News

by: Tyler Waggenspack

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking Governor John Bel Edwards to re-open churches and places of worship, according to a post on his Twitter account.

Landry is encouraging the governor amend his emergency proclamation so places of worship can begin the process of re-opening.

“As other states begin reopening and unrest in the Legislature continues, I believe many faith-based congregations will begin to meet with or without guidance,” wrote General Landry. “We are be better served by taking a proactive approach by publishing reopening guidelines that take a phased approach to faith services restarting. Without guidance based on best practices in place, this could be disastrous.”

General Landry offered Gov. Edwards a draft set of guidelines for opening and operating Houses of Worship. These include encouraging at-risk individuals and those with symptoms of illness to stay at home, exercising best sanitation practices, and making other appropriate adjustments.

