AG Landry calls for Edwards to reopen Louisiana hair salons

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking Governor John Bel Edwards to consider allowing small businesses like barbershops and hair salons to re-open.

“We have thousands of licensed cosmetologists in our State; many are independent contractors who have no other source of income and are struggling to make ends meet,” said Landry. “They not only want to serve their clients, but they also need to work in order to put food on their tables and provide for their children.”

“Whether to improve personal hygiene or boost mental psyche during these challenging times, the demand side is real; but the supply side has been completely shut off by 33 JBE 2020.,” Landry said in a letter to Gov. Edwards Tuesday.

After urging the governor to amend his proclamation so the industry may re-open with “common-sense and reasonable guidelines that preserve public health and the welfare of Louisiana’s people,” Landry made it clear that “allowing for reopening does not require these businesses to reopen or require customers to avail themselves of the service; rather, it gives our State’s people the opportunity to make their own decisions.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.