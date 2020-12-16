AG Landry offers gamblers advice on how to stay safe from holiday triggers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney General Jeff Landry is offering advice to gamblers on how they can stay safe from holiday triggers.

The holidays can be a wonderful time spent with family and friends; however, they also can also be a time of loneliness, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. And during these times of isolation, some may turn to gambling for a respite.

The AG’s Office is also issuing a Public Service Announcement to remind the public of helpful resources available at no cost for Louisiana residents.

AG Landry said, “While I pray everyone in Louisiana has a merry and happy holiday season; I recognize that for problem gamblers, the holidays can offer triggers that may threaten personal finances and livelihood. I hope to help inform our State’s people how they may celebrate this time more responsibly and safely.”

Landry added, “From an increasing preoccupation with gambling to an irritability when attempting to stop, there are many signs and symptoms of problem gambling. Fortunately, there are also many free resources available to address gambling problems or concerns.”

Landry gives the following tips for those who choose to gamble:

Limit Access to Money. Set a budget to ensure you do not lose all of your money.

Set a budget to ensure you do not lose all of your money. Do Not Gamble to Cope with Negative Feelings. Be mindful of your emotional state before you choose to gamble.

Be mindful of your emotional state before you choose to gamble. Distract from the Urge to Gamble. Once you have delayed the decision to gamble, find a healthy alternative.

Once you have delayed the decision to gamble, find a healthy alternative. Seek Support from Someone You Can Trust. If alone, call the Louisiana Problem Gamblers Helpline at 877-770- 7867.

The Attorney General also encourages all who think they or a loved one may have a gambling problem to call 877-770-STOP or visit www.FreeGamblingHelpLA.org.