AG Landry teams up with California AG to help those infected with COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has teamed up with California’s Attorney General to help increase the availability of a medication that could help fight the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, General Landry and General Xavier Becerra led a bipartisan multistate coalition urging U.S. Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration to use their legal authority to increase the availability of remdesivir.

Remdesivir, a drug manufactured by Gilead Sciences, Inc., has shown promising results in reducing mortality and hospitalization from COVID-19.

General Landry said, “Protecting the public during this pandemic does not need to be partisan; and I am grateful that General Becerra and our colleagues from across the political aisles have come together in this cause. Americans ill from COVID-19 should have options in their medical treatment, and today’s petition will hopefully ensure they can access and afford remdesivir. Despite millions and millions of taxpayer-funded assistance, Gilead has neither established a reasonable price nor met the health and safety needs of the public. So our bipartisan coalition is calling on the federal government to exercise its rights to help increase the supply of remdesivir and lower its price.”

General Becerra said, “During this unprecedented crisis, we must use every possible resource and tool available to save the lives of Americans who are falling ill from COVID-19. With Coronavirus cases rising across the nation, our leaders must step up and do what is best for the people. We cannot afford to leave the supply of this critical medication to chance and the whims of the marketplace when it was funded in part by taxpayer dollars. It is time for the Trump Administration to work with our bipartisan coalition of states to help increase the availability and affordability of remdesivir.”

