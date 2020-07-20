AG Landry writes ‘scathing’ reply to Gov. Edwards over COVID-19 policies

FILE- In this April 6, 2020 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry, right, speaks about medicines being donated by drug companies to help the fight against the coronavirus during a press conference in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards listens at left. Landry is quarantining himself after testing positive for the coronavirus. His spokesman said Tuesday, July 14 that the prominent Republican elected official has no symptoms of COVID-19 (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It took 3 days, but Attorney General Jeff Landry has fired the next shot in the back and forth COVID-19 discussion with Governor Edwards.

In a letter sent to Governor Edwards on Monday, Landry says “unlike you, I have faith in the people of Louisiana. I think they are fully capable of making decisions and assuming risks associated with daily life.” Driving to work every day is probably the most dangerous thing we do day-in-and-day-out, yet we do it routinely.” We have chose to exercise our right to assume that risk and make our livings.”

The entire letter from Attorney General to Governor Edwards can be found below: