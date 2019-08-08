AG warns parents about recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning parents about multiple child products that were recently recalled this summer.

General Landry said, “These recalled products may potentially endanger the children of our State. I strongly urge Louisiana parents and guardians to take a moment to view the list of products in order to prevent their families from harm.”

Here is a list of the recalled products:

Infant Fur Jackets by Amerex Group

Children’s Loungewear by Go Couture

Children’s Hooded Bathrobes by H&M

Rock n’ Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price

Wooden Toy Vehicles by Target

Toy Train Carts by Flying Tiger Copenhagen

Rocking Sleepers by Kids II

Light Up Bed Canopies by Tween Brands

Chest of Drawers by South Shore Furniture

Baby Food Steam Cooker/Blenders by Beaba

Children’s Sleepwear by Aegean Apparel

Children’s Sleep Sacks by Gildan Activewear

Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards by Fisher-Price

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.