All Louisiana state offices closing Wednesday, Thursday ahead of Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All state offices will close statewide Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27 ahead of Hurricane Laura, which is now expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane at landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Laura will then move into the ArkLaTex, possibly maintaining it’s hurricane strength through northwest Louisiana Thursday morning, and then weakening into a Tropical Storm as it moves into southern Arkansas during the afternoon.

Louisiana’s Division of Administration announced the closure of all state offices late Tuesday morning.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated. This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19. Employees in areas under evacuation orders should seek further guidance from their supervisors. TIMEKEEPERS: This is an office closure and should be coded as such. All employees in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code (LSOC) beginning 6 p.m. today (Aug. 25). Employees with further questions should seek guidance from their supervisors. State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498. Louisiana Division of Administration

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.