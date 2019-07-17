Amber Alert issued in Arizona; kids could be coming to Louisiana

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County authorities have issued an Amber Alert after two young children were taken from Arizona Department of Child Safety custody by their parents.

They say the two boys — ages 2 and 4 months — were taken around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 34-year-old Jerry Jay Kirkley and 34-year-old Melissa Joy Gladden may be headed to Mississippi or Louisiana with the children.

The couple reportedly is traveling in a pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate.

Police in Florence, AZ have issued an #AMBERAlert for 2yo Blaze Kirkley & 5mo Ryder Kirkley, taken from AZ Dept. of Child Safety custody by their parents, Jerry Jay Kirkley & Melissa Joy Gladden. They may be traveling to #Louisiana or MS in a 2008 Dodge pickup (LA plate C618802) pic.twitter.com/zyf05EJsKE — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) July 17, 2019

Florence police say there is probable cause to arrest Kirkley and Gladden.

Authorities say Kirkley has a history of domestic violence and is known to carry weapons.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.