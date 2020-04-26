Amid COVID-19, Arnaudville family celebrates, honors life of Master Sergeant Charles Lalanne

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) An Arnaudville family is feeling the love from their community after a parade was held to honor the life of Charles Lalanne who passed away as a result of COVID-19.

Rachel LeBlanc, Lalanne’s sister-in-law, says, “We decided yesterday to put together a parade in his honor. We don’t have the option of a funeral. I wanted to do this to show support.”

The family of MSG Charles Lalanne is mourning his loss.

Family members say Lalanne passed away from complications after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Lalanne’s daughter, Michelle Williams, says, “He tested positive within an hour of being at the hospital. I told him to ‘fight daddy’ and fight, fight, fight were his final words to us.”

Hundreds of family members, friends, and even complete strangers gathered and participated in a parade to celebrate his life and service to our country.

“It was an honor to see them celebrating my father’s life. Just being here gives us some type of closure for now,” Williams adds.

MSG Lalanne served in the Louisiana Army National Guard for 30 years.

He will be remembered as a man who put his family first and helped anyone in need.

“Gentle giant. Very calm, very kind. Smile on his face. He would give the shirt off his back,” family members say.

Family members say, even during the ongoing pandemic, it is special to see what a community will do for those who are suffering or in need.

Williams and LeBlanc say, “Thank you. Y’all have filled our hearts beyond belief. Thank y’all so much.”