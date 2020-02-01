Amid hazing investigation, new Louisiana State Police cadet class not allowed to share graduation stories

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – 51 cadets are now the newest members of Louisiana State Police, but you won’t hear their stories about why they decided to get into law enforcement.

The 99th cadet class had graduation Friday morning at Istrouma Baptist Church.

Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 99



Our crew was told they could only talk to State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves.

This latest class was at the academy when hazing claims were brought up after several cadets were injured.

Reeves said, “We have a good academy. We have a good program and we’re moving forward and we’re proud of the personnel.”

When asked why we couldn’t talk to the graduates who just went through that academy, Col. Reeves explained they were highlighted during the graduation and then walked away from the interview.

The hazing claims are still under investigation.



