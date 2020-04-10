April 10 LDH update: 19,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 755 deaths reported across the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported another 53 deaths from the coronavirus Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 755.

There were 50 deaths reported Wednesday and Thursday. Another 970 confirmed cases were also reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 19,253. The average daily growth in new cases since last Friday stands at 9.88%, far lower than the 43% average daily case growth since the first case was reported in the state on March 9.

The number of overall hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 rose again Friday, however, from 2,014 Thursday to 2,054. The number of patients on ventilators rose slightly from 473 Thursday to 479.

The LDH still reports 63 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases, with Tensas Parish remaining the lone holdout.

Caddo and Bossier Parish have both recorded one additional death each, according to Thursday’s official data from the Louisiana Department of Health. However, the Bienville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that 32 cases have now been confirmed by local officials, along with four deaths.

The Caddo Parish coroner’s office said Thursday that there were now 42 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Parish, but according to LDH data as of 12 p.m. Friday, there were only 39 deaths reported in the state’s data.

There are now 1,343 COVID-19 cases confirmed across Northwest Louisiana and 52 deaths related to the virus, according to the LDH.

Caddo – 950 case(s) | 39 death(s) | 147 state tests | 15,214 commercial tests

Bossier – 175 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,964 commercial tests

De Soto – 107 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 8 state tests | 76 commercial tests

Webster – 57 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 8 state tests | 703 commercial tests

Claiborne – 40 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 20 state tests | 77 commercial tests

Bienville – 27 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 3 state tests | 36 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 33 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 17 state tests | 254 commercial tests

Sabine – 8 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 6 state tests | 86 commercial tests

Red River – 7 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 28 state tests | 12 commercial tests

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing Friday at 1 p.m. and will once again answer coronavirus-related questions from the public.

