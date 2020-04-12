April 12 LDH update: 20,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 840 deaths reported across the state

BATON ROUGE, La. KTAL/KMSS) – There are now more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Caddo Parish as of midday Sunday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

While the number of deaths officially reported by the LDH in Caddo stands at 39, the number of confirmed cases is now 1,018. Bossier is now reporting 186 cases and the number of deaths there stands at nine. Red River Parish reported an additional death Sunday, bringing the total fatalities there from the coronavirus to two.

20,595 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide and 840 deaths are reported. All 64 of the state’s 64 parishes are now reporting cases.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus rose by 17 to 2,084 Sunday. There are 458 patients on ventilators, 12 fewer than were reported on Saturday.

Caddo – 1,018 case(s) | 39 death(s) | 148 state tests | 15,996 commercial tests

Bossier – 186 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 35 state tests | 2,062 commercial tests

De Soto – 124 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 8 state tests | 83 commercial tests

Webster – 62 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 8 state tests | 708 commercial tests

Claiborne – 41 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 20 state tests | 79 commercial tests

Bienville – 33 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 3 state tests | 40 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 41 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 17 state tests | 264 commercial tests

Sabine – 9 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 7 state tests | 90 commercial tests

Red River – 11 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 28 state tests | 16 commercial testss

