April 21 LDH update: 25,258 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,473 deaths reported across the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 68 more deaths Wednesday from COVID-19, bringing the total statewide to 1,473. With the addition of 404 new cases, there are now 25,258 in Louisiana.

Growth in new cases has remained below two percent since Monday.

LDH data shows 52 fewer hospitalizations Wednesday, for a total of 1,798. There are ten fewer patients on ventilators, for a total of 287. The number of hospitalizations had been declining since peaking on April 13 at 2,134, and the number of those on ventilators has generally been trending downward as well since peaking at 571 on April 4.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 83 deaths in Caddo Parish. On Tuesday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 93 deaths have been reported locally. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

There were five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Bossier Parish Wednesday, where a total of 246 total cases have been reported since the first case was confirmed there on March 14.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Webster, Claiborne, Sabine, or Red River.

Caddo – 1,332 case(s) | 84 death(s) | 120 state tests | 20,854 commercial tests

Bossier – 246 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 44 state tests | 2,486 commercial tests

De Soto – 171 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 20 state tests | 177 commercial tests

Webster – 79 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,100 commercial tests

Claiborne – 50 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 24 state tests | 91 commercial tests

Bienville – 69 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 18 state tests | 114 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 62 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 30 state tests | 583 commercial tests

Sabine – 14 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 19 state tests | 108 commercial tests

Red River – 22 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 14 state tests | 50 commercial tests

