April 28 LDH update: 27,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 1,758 deaths reported statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 61 new COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Monday and 219 new cases, one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he will be extending the statewide stay-at-home order through May 14 to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Tuesday’s data shows a continued decline in new cases statewide, but more than doubled the number of deaths reported over the past 24 hours. Officials have previously stressed that not all of the deaths reported daily occurred in the last 24 hours, because there is often a lag time in reporting, and that analysis shows that most deaths come 11.2 days after the onset of symptoms.

The number of coronavirus cases statewide as of Tuesday stands at 27,286 and deaths now total 1,758.

The number of hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. Hospitalizations dropped by 17 to 1,683 Tuesday and the number of patients on ventilators is down by 14 more to 244.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting the number of cases “presumed recovered” on Friday, with 14,972, but those numbers are not updated daily. As of Sunday, the number of presumed recovered was 17,303.

The LDH is also now reporting probable deaths, defined by the CDC as “deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result.” That number also dropped from 59 to 43 on Monday and remained there as of Tuesday.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 100 deaths in Caddo Parish. On Monday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 110 deaths have been reported locally since the first case was reported there on March 24. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

In Bossier Parish, three more cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 277 and an additional death brings the total to 14. Sabine Parish reported its first death Tuesday, making it the last Northwest Louisiana parish to report a coronavirus death. Claiborne is now reporting seven deaths, up by one since Monday. Natchitoches is also reporting one new death, bringing the total there to three.

No new cases or deaths are reported in Bienville Parish.

Below are Tuesday, April 28, 2020, reports for all northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,497 case(s) | 100 death(s) | 124 state tests | 12,395 commercial tests

Bossier – 277 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 44 state tests | 4,891 commercial tests

De Soto – 189 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,171 commercial tests

Webster – 85 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,403 commercial tests

Claiborne – 53 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 26 state tests | 369 commercial tests

Bienville – 73 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 18 state tests | 478 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 77 case(s) | 3 death(s) | 42 state tests | 721 commercial tests

Sabine – 16 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 23 state tests | 314 commercial tests

Red River – 23 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 14 state tests | 171 commercial tests

