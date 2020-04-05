April 5 LDH update: 13,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths reported across the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish has risen to 19, where there are now 647 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. A third person has also died in Bossier Parish, where 133 cases have now been confirmed, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of noon Sunday, the number of cases statewide had risen to 13,010, with 477 deaths.

While the 514 new cases represent an increase of just four-percent from Saturday, the 68 new deaths reported Sunday becomes the largest single daily death toll since the first case was reported on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.

More than 1,800 people are hospitalized, with 561 one on ventilators, according to the LDH.

On Satruday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the federal government had promised to send an additional 200 ventilators from the federal Strategic National Stockpile in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The state was previously sent 150 ventilators from the SNS.

Work continues to convert the convention center in New Orleans into a facility that could hold patients so that hospitals in the hard-hit region are not overrun. It is expected to open Monday with 2,000 beds.

61 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases. The number of cases in Caddo Parish jumped by 221 since Friday, for a total of 598. Bossier Parish is reporting 31 new cases, bringing the total to 127. DeSoto is now reporting 75 cases and a third death in the parish.

There are now 886 cases and 20 deaths confirmed across the following parishes: