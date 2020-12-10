APSO warns public of car burglaries in the area

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This is typically a busy time of year as many are out getting Christmas gifts, but that can always make you vulnerable to someone breaking into your car.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a message to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon to let everyone know to be safe and aware of your surroundings.

A rash of vehicle burglaries has been reported in the parish where nearly all the burglaries were from unlocked vehicles.

Thieves are taking any and everything you leave in your vehicle such as computers, purses, and/or electronic devices.

Officials say video surveillance has shown time after time that thieves pull on door handles looking for a vehicle that’s been left unlocked but typically walk away from locked vehicles.

If you lock your vehicle, you stand a 95 percent chance of not being a victim.

Remember to lock your vehicles at all times and do not leave valuables in plain sight.

If you see someone doing wrong, you can always leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 344-STOP(7867).