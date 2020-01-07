Are you ready for REAL ID?

REAL ID will be required to board a flight or enter a federal facility anywhere in the United States, starting October 1, 2020. (Source: Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles)

You now have less than nine months until a REAL ID will be required to board a flight or enter a federal facility. Across the United States, the requirement begins October 1, 2020 as a result of the REAL ID Act. Passed by Congress in 2005, it requires every state to issue this REAL ID-compliant license or ID.

In order to obtain a REAL ID, the federal government requires Louisiana residents to confirm proof of residency, legal presence and identity and Social Security number through the following documentation:

Passport or birth certificate

Two proof of address documents such utility bills or bank statements

Social Security card

Name change linking documents, example: Marriage Certificate

Divorce Decree, Court order

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has a website with information on the documentation that will be presented at the Revenue Office to obtain a REAL ID. The website confirms the documents meet all requirements or specifies which document is missing.

The cost to obtain a REAL ID does not differ from the cost to obtain or renew a license or ID. The REAL ID may be obtained any time as a replacement license or ID.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005 in response to 9/11 to create a single national standard for all 50 states.

Travelers will be able to use other forms of identification, such as a passport or military ID, but officials warn if you plan to use state-issued identification a year from now, be prepared.

Additional information on the REAL ID Act of 2005 may be found at www.dhs.gov/real-id.

