Arrangements set for Shreveport 1-month-old killed in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the one-month who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Visitation for Queen Caliyah Renae Dean will be held between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Precious Memories Chapel on 4017 Greenwood Rd.

Services for Queen will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Union Mission No 1 B.C. om 6029 Buncombe Rd.

Queen’s earthly resting place will be at Lincoln Memorial Park on 6915 W. 70th St.

On Monday Precious Memories Mortuary announced that they would fund Queen’s funeral and burial arrangements.

Queen died Saturday morning after shots were fired into a home in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook St. She was struck in the head by one of the bullets while sleeping on the sofa.

