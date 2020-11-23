Arrest made in the murder of a Crowley teenager

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Crowley teen.

17-year-old Xavien Jermaine Freeman is charged in the May 15th shooting death of 17-year-old Emori Carter. Carter was killed in the area of west 10th Street.

During the investigation, investigators were able to identify a suspect. Freeman was arrested by the Crowley Police Department on Wednesday for one count of 1st degree murder. He is being held in the Acadia Parish Jail with a one-million-dollar bond.

Investigators say that more arrests are expected to come.