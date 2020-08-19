LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The videos are going viral across social media; pool parties, dorm room hangouts and large gatherings inside of off-campus houses and apartments.

These gatherings are happening across the country, even at UL Lafayette. Students are saying videos of parties and large gatherings are being shared on Snapchat and Instagram.

These videos could be painting a grim picture of what the fall semester may look like for students who just returned to campus no more than a week ago.

Students are worried the campus could follow suit with other colleges like Michigan State or The University of North Carolina.

“I think people need to be taking it more seriously so we can get this over with and go back to normal life,” UL student Madison Border told News 10. She says returning to campus was a shock as this is something she’s never experienced before.

News 10 spoke to several students who didn’t think the masks were doing anything. They didn’t want to go on camera, saying their opinion would be controversial.

While on campus, a self-identified university faculty member was walking in a group without a mask on. When the cameras turned his way, he waved them off. He refused to comment and said he had a mask and would wear it inside.

Some students think those not following the rules should be suspended or even completely kicked off of campus.

“I wish there would be more severe punishments for people that wouldn’t wear masks,” UL senior Conner Bourque said. “For example, if people were seen wearing a mask at all- I feel that should be grounds for suspension because they’re endangering the entire population on UL by not wearing a mask.”

Bourque said he’s worried the campus won’t be open for more than a month with how things are going.

Most students said the issue isn’t inside of the classroom, the issue is what is happening when people aren’t watching.

